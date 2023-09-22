NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you have plans to fly out of Norfolk International Airport this weekend, be aware there is the potential for delays or cancellations because of severe weather.

A tropical system is expected to produce heavy rainfall, storm surge and potentially damaging wind across the Hampton Roads area.

The Norfolk Airport Authority says it is closely monitoring the forecast and taking precautions to secure the airfield.

Before heading to the airport, travelers are encouraged to check with their airline for their flight status.

Airport Terminals are open 24 hours/day and parking garages and lots are open to the public for a fee.

Contact information for the airlines: