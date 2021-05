HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Hampton Roads Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the severe thunderstorm warning will be up until 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The warning has been issued for parts of Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk.

The storms are carrying winds of up to 60 mph. Officials say penny-sized hails are also possible.

Heavy rain across the region, lots of thunder and lightning. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Norfolk, Portsmouth and Suffolk until 2:30 PM. Head inside and seek shelter. @WAVY_Weather @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/pbjFk1lAfO — Casey Lehecka WAVY (@WxLehecka) May 29, 2021

This is breaking news and will be updated.