Several Norfolk Public Schools music departments receive grant for new musical instruments

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several music departments in Norfolk are getting new musical instruments thanks to the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

Blair, Northside, Norview, and Azalea Gardens Middle Schools and Lake Taylor High School are the beneficiaries of new musical instruments or funding to repair new ones.

To date, nine schools from NPS have been recipients of The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation grants,

which are supported through the generosity of the local Goode Family Foundation.

The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation helps under-served schools with minimal budgets by donating new instruments and often replacing some that are more than 30 years old.









“We are so appreciative of the grants we have received from The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, with the support of the Goode Family. With the students engaged in virtual learning, these grants ensure that all students have access to working instruments,” said Danielle Roby, NPS’ Senior Coordinator of Music Education and Theater.