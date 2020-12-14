9 displaced, 1 possibly injured after fire in Denby Park area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say nine people were displaced after a structure fire in the Denby Park area of Norfolk Monday afternoon.

One of those people was treated for possible injuries, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 8000 block of Van Patten Road in Norfolk around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

The fire was brought under control at 4 p.m., about 25 minutes after arriving on scene.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.