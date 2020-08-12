SevenVenues launches virtual interactive comedy shows live via Zoom

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — SevenVenues of Norfolk announced the Chrysler Hall venue will be hosting a few virtual interactive comedy events that will stream live via Zoom this month.

Saturday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Join “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” veterans Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood as they put on an all-new live improv show called Stream of Consciousness. The interactive hour is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving the duo to rely only on their wits and intuition.

The one night show will run $35 (plus fees) and tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 12 at noon. Capacity is limited and each ticket allows viewing on one device.

For tickets and information, click here.

Friday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Piff the Magic Dragon: Live from Las Vegas is a one-hour performance that will stream directly from Piff’s personal studio in Las Vegas (formerly his single car garage) as a live and interactive experience.

Tickets will run $35.75 (plus fees) and go on sale Wednesday, August 12 at noon. Capacity is limited and each ticket allows viewing on one device.

For tickets and information, click here.

How it works

Download Zoom in advance of the event zoom.us. Doors to the waiting room open 15 minutes before the event’s start time (check-in during this time). Guests are allowed entry once the performance is ready to begin. The video will be live, but microphones will be muted to begin. Microphones will be unmuted at times throughout the show to allow for engagement. Enjoy the show!

For more information visit SevenVenues online.

Latest News