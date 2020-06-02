Serious injuries after Norfolk motorcycle crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say there are serious injuries following a motorcycle crash involving another vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Dispatchers say the crash happened at Terminal Boulevard and Diven Street in Norfolk just before 4:20 p.m.
Dispatchers said there were serious injuries but did not elaborate further.
