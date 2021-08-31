Serious crash ties up traffic at intersection of Military Highway, Johnstons Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A serious crash caused traffic delays near the intersection of Military Highway and Johnstons Road in Norfolk Tuesday night.
The call came in reporting the crash just before 4 p.m. with unknown injuries, according to dispatchers.
All northbound traffic was being diverted to Johnstons Road, to Azalea Garden Road, to East Little Creek Road.
Southbound traffic was still open, but motorists were warned to expect delays.
