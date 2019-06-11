4 taken to hospital, 1 seriously injured after taxi crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash involving a taxi sent four people to the hospital on Tuesday, including one in life-threatening condition.

That person’s condition has since been upgraded to serious, but stable.

The crash happened in the 5100 block of E. Princess Anne Road, between McNeal and Fleetwood avenues around 9:20 a.m.

Police say a Dodge Caravan driven as a taxi for the Orange Cab Company collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe as the Santa Fe was entering Princess Anne Road from McNeal Avenue.

Two passengers were in the cab at the time, including the 56-year-old man who’s now listed in serious condition. The other passenger, a 32-year-old man, and the driver of the Caravan, a 60-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Santa Fe, a 49-year-old woman, was treated at the hospital is expected to be OK.

Police say no charges have been filed at this point, but the investigation is ongoing.