3 dead, woman seriously injured in crash on East Princess Anne Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say three people have died and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday night.

Emergency crews were still on the scene of the crash in the 5300 block of East Princess Anne Road as of 11:15 p.m. Friday night.

The call reporting the crash came in around 10:15 p.m.

Police said three people were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WAVY viewers report the crash is near Sigmon Street.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

WAVY is working on getting more details. Stay on WAVY.com for updates.

