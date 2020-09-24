Serious crash closes Lindenwood Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they’re investigating a serious crash on Lindenwood Avenue in Norfolk.
Police say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lindenwood, near Middle Avenue.
Injuries have been reported and Lindenwood was closed to vehicles. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
