Serious crash closes Lindenwood Avenue in Norfolk

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Car Generic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they’re investigating a serious crash on Lindenwood Avenue in Norfolk.

Police say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lindenwood, near Middle Avenue.

Injuries have been reported and Lindenwood was closed to vehicles. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10