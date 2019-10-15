Serious accident closes portions of E. Little Creek Rd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A serious accident has closed East Little Creek Rd. early Tuesday morning.

In a tweet sent out around 7 o’clock Tuesday morning, Hampton Roads Transit said that motorists on route 21 should expect delays and detours.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Van Patten Road.

Due to the accident, East Little Creek Road is closed in both directions from Tidewater intersection to West Glen Road. All lanes of East Little Creek Road are currently closed at Van Patten Road.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD is currently investigating a serious crash at the intersection of E. Little Creek Rd and Van Patten Rd. All lanes of E. Little Creek Rd are closed at Van Patten. Please use alternate routes and expect detours. Call came in around 6:50. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/rTZFSz2CMB — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 15, 2019

The extent of injuries if there are any have not been released.

No further information have released at the moment.

