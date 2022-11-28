NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A suspected serial ABC store burglar was arrested over the weekend in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk police, officers responded to an alarm call around 4 a.m. Saturday at the ABC store on International Boulevard.

When officers got to the scene, they spotted a car leave the parking lot. Officers followed the vehicle until it crashed in the 5200 block of Norview Avenue.

Following the brief pursuit, officers were able to take 35-year-old Donte. L. Smith into custody. Smith is facing multiple felony charges in connection with burglaries at these five Norfolk ABC store locations:

7862 Tidewater Drive

2301 Colley Avenue

7550 Granby Street

159 W. Ocean View Avenue

1595 International Blvd

Police added that Smith was in a stolen vehicle. He is facing a grand larceny charge for that. He’s also been charged in connection with the burglary of a gas station on East Princess Anne Road that day before his arrest.

He is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail.