Sentara warns job seekers about nationwide recruitment scam

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Sentara Healthcare are warning job seekers of a recruitment scam that is happening with employers nationwide.

Fictitious jobs have been posted with various companies, including Sentara, and after applying the applicants are asked — via email or text — for their checking account information to purchase “training materials.” Sentara recruiters say they will never ask applicants for personal banking information.

Here’s the how to apply with Sentara:

Visit sentaracareers.com or navigate to the careers page through sentara.com .

or navigate to the careers page through . Click on a job board link — search for errors in spelling or grammar that look unprofessional.

Beware of pay and benefits claims that look “too good to be true.”

Emails you receive about the job are from a Sentara email address, which is @sentara.com.

Job offers are made verbally by Sentara recruiters, not by email or text.

For more information visit sentara.com/hampton-roads-virginia.

