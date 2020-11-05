Sentara warns job seekers about nationwide recruitment scam

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Sentara Healthcare are warning job seekers of a recruitment scam that is happening with employers nationwide.
Fictitious jobs have been posted with various companies, including Sentara, and after applying the applicants are asked — via email or text — for their checking account information to purchase “training materials.” Sentara recruiters say they will never ask applicants for personal banking information.
Here’s the how to apply with Sentara:
- Visit sentaracareers.com or navigate to the careers page through sentara.com.
- Click on a job board link — search for errors in spelling or grammar that look unprofessional.
- Beware of pay and benefits claims that look “too good to be true.”
- Emails you receive about the job are from a Sentara email address, which is @sentara.com.
- Job offers are made verbally by Sentara recruiters, not by email or text.
For more information visit sentara.com/hampton-roads-virginia.
