Sentara nurse is the first recipient of Sentara, Norfolk State University nursing scholarship

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local Sentara Norfolk General Hospital employee has been given a scholarship to help her get her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

And there are more scholarships in store for other prospective nurses, according to a Sentara and Norfolk State University news release.

Corasha Dent, RN, earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Norfolk State University in 2014 and was hired at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in 2017.

Dent is the first recipient of the Sentara/NSU Nursing Scholarship.

There are still five $5,000 scholarships available for Sentara nurses seeking to obtain their bachelor’s degrees. One scholarship per semester will be awarded over the next two years.

Sentara established the $30,000 scholarship fund to support an organizational goal of 80 percent of bachelor-prepared nurses in its 12 hospitals.

The program supports Sentara’s goal of 80 percent of nurses with bachelor’s degrees.

Dent now has a trauma nursing certification, serves as an infection prevention champion on the burn and trauma unit and is a trainer for new nurses.

Dent is a full-time student at NSU again, now pursuing her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“I want to push myself and take advantage of the opportunity to grow,” she said.

“Research shows improved patient outcomes in hospitals with a higher percentage of BSN nurses,” said Genemarie McGee, corporate vice president and chief nursing officer for Sentara Healthcare.

“I am proud that Sentara is raising the bar on nurse education in response to evidence-based practice,” McGee said.

