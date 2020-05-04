Sentara Norfolk treats gunshot wound patient Monday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person who was shot walked into a Norfolk hospital for treatment on Monday afternoon, dispatchers say.
The wounded person came to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment around 3:15 p.m.
This story is breaking. Check back to wavy.com for updates.
