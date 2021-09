NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is using its back-up generator after a power outage Thursday morning.

Sentara officials say the outage was caused by an electrical fire on a pole near the hospital.

The generator is powering all critical equipment and the hospital is still able to deliver all urgent patient care, Sentara says.

Dominion is on-site working to restore power and the fire is out. Sentara says it will continue to share updates.