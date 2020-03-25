Live Now
Sentara Healthcare is asking for PPE donations

Norfolk

Sentara Norfolk General Emergency Department_719976

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara Healthcare is in need of personal protective equipment (PPE) because of the COVID-19 outbreak and has issued an appeal to the public.

The hospital system says it is doing its best to conserve and allocate PPEs, but may need additional supplies and would appreciate donations from businesses, schools and other organizations.

They are in greatest need of the following items:

  • Masks (N95 or Disposable Face Masks)
  • Nitrile Gloves
  • Impervious Gowns (level 1 – level 4)
  • Disposable Shoe Covers
  • Fog-free Face Shields
  • Goggles

If you have any of these items to donate, you can drop them off at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. Please contact Vanessa Palaszewski at 757-388-5912 to coordinate your donation.

