NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital say the facility treated a record number of gunshot wounds at the hospital in 2022.

According to the hospital, the facility’s Regional Level 1 adult program saw 541 gunshot wounds last year alone. This is more than the 530 patients treated for gunshot wounds in 2021 and 466 patients in 2020. These gunshot wounds resulted in 69 deaths.

Below, the hospital provided metrics regarding gunshot wounds treated in 2022.

474 of the gunshot victims (88%) were Black males between the ages of 20 and 64.

99 of those same victims (18%) were between 15 and 19 years old. The total of 541 gunshot victims compares to 530 patients in 2021 and 466 in 2020.

It’s important to clarify that the hospital receives patients from across the region, not just in Norfolk. Some patients come directly from the scenes of shootings by EMS. Some are transferred from other hospitals.

Jay Collins, MD, chief of trauma at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and professor of surgery at Eastern Virginia Medical School, says the numbers are “very concerning.”

Aside from gunshot wounds in 2022, the hospital treated 114 stabbing incidents, resulting in one death, and 214 assaults. An additional 27 domestic violence incidents resulted in three deaths.

