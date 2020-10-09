Sentara Mobile Meals Program of Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara has confirmed that the Mobile Meals Program that provides services for those who are “home bound” in Norfolk, is officially closing its doors.

The closure is effective Friday, October 30. Additionally, beginning on November 1, all Sentara Life Care locations are transitioning to Saber Healthcare. The site currently being used to prepare the meals for the program will no longer operate from that location.

Sentara officials said in a statement that on November 2, Beth Sholom Village will begin providing meals to the Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia clients currently being served by Mobile Meals of Norfolk. The statement did not say why the program is shutting down.

“We have reached out and encouraged all of our clients to contact the Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia for additional information about their new meal plans,” officials continued.

For more information on Beth Sholom Village, click here or call 757-420-2512.

For more information on Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia, click here or call 757-461-9481.

Latest News