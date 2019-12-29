Sentara Leigh Hospital placed on modified lockdown as police investigate threat

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk has been put on modified lockdown Sunday morning after an individual made threats against the hospital.

A spokesperson from Sentara Leigh confirmed that an individual made threats agiants the hospital around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say that all entrances at the hospital have been secured by Norfolk Police and anyone trying to enter the facility would not be able to get in without proper identification as officials go through the secure access procedure.

All ambulances are currently being diverted to different hospitals.

Norfolk Police are now investigating the external threats. No further information have been released at this moment.

On Saturday, a similar incident occurred when Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital was put on lockdown overnight.

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital’s emergency room area went on a security lockdown around 1 a.m. Saturday, however it was lifted an hour later.

Authorities are investigating both incidents.

