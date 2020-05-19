Sentara Healthcare receives more than 2,000 protective items from Chinese sister city in fight against COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare received a present from a sister city half-way around the world just in time for National Nurses Day.

The city of Ningbo, China donated more than 2,000 masks and other protective items including 500 N95 masks, 1500 medical surgical masks, 500 protective gowns, and 500 goggles for Sentara’s medical staff.

The donation was facilitated by Norfolk Sister City Ningbo-Beilun Committee Chair Dr. Chair Harry Zhang who noted that he was thrilled to be a part of the goodwill in the fight against COVID-19.

Norfolk Sister City Association (NSCA) President Gary Bonnewell and NSCA Secretary and Norfolk Deputy City Clerk Mina Barberis were present to accept the donation.

