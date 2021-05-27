Sentara Healthcare names new Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Sentara Healthcare announced on Thursday afternoon that Melinda S. Hancock will join Sentara Healthcare as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.

According to their press release, she will begin her new position on July 1.

In this new role, Hancock will oversee a number of Sentara services including internal audits, compliance, legal services, privacy, supply chain, enterprise analytics, strategy and mergers & affiliations. She will report to Sentara’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard P. Kern.

“Melinda’s wealth of knowledge in managing complex administrative healthcare functions in the public and industry sectors will benefit us greatly. She brings extensive leadership experience and a strategic planning background that will be instrumental to Sentara’s continued growth,” said Kern. “She will be an excellent addition to our team that is dedicated to improving the health of our communities across all regions we serve.”

Hancock has served as the Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer at VCU Health System since 2016. Previously, she was a partner with Dixon Hughes Goodman, LLP.

She received her Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting from the College of William and Mary, and her M.B.A. in Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix.