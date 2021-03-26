Sentara Healthcare achieves a $15 minimum starting wage in addition to merit pay raises for employees

Officials said the $15 minimum wage will be delivered eight months sooner than promised

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare announced on Friday they are achieving a $15 per hour minimum starting wage, eight months sooner than promised.

In late 2019, Sentara originally announced that it would incrementally increase its starting wage to $15 by January 2022.

Officials said the starting wage is more than twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

“A robust benefits package adds additional value to a position with Sentara and reflects the company’s appreciation of its employees’ contributions in all occupations and disciplines,” Sentara said in an email.

Sentara said they are also investing an additional $43 million in team members equating to 3% merit pay increases and market adjustments.

“At Sentara, we strive to attract, retain and engage a diverse workforce committed to our mission to improve health every day,” says Becky Sawyer, Sentara’s Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. “We know our people are our future.”

In addition, Sentara also gifted employees a gift of gratitude ranging from $750 to $1,500, recognizing their dedication and professionalism throughout the pandemic.

Sentara said the increases will take effect in May and benefit more than 90 percent of Sentara’s 28,300 employees.