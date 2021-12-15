Sentara delivers 15,000 snack bags to local healthcare workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara healthcare and local organizations assembled food for local healthcare workers.

Sentara partnered with members of Volunteer Hampton Roads and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council to assemble 15,000 bags of snacks for local healthcare heroes from Williamsburg to Northeast North Carolina.

Officials from Sentara say the snack bags were a token of appreciation for the workers’ dedication.

Wednesday was the last of the eight-hospital deliveries to Sentara hospitals.