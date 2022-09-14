NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Sentara Brock Cancer Center is looking for an artist to design and create artwork in the center’s Healing Garden.

According to the Sentara Brock Cancer Center, the work will be mounted on a 5 foot 15-inch exterior concrete wall and can either be flat or slightly raised from the wall. The center is looking for the artwork to be elegant, sophisticated, and visually stimulating.

The artwork should also convey a sense of peace and serenity, and lift up patients, family, and staff who come through.

The budget allocated for the project will be $5,000 to $25,000. The artist chosen for the project will submit the budget needed to complete the project.

Photo Courtesy: Sentera Brock Cancer Center

Artists who are interested must live in either Virginia or North Carolina and must submit the following:

Letter of interest: one page (100-word max) outlining how you will approach the artwork design and creation.

Artwork Images: Selection of up to 3-5 JPEG images of your past work. Label your images: YourLastName-Image1-Title.jpeg Example:Picasso-Guernica-Image1.jpeg



Image List: Create one document list with the following for each image; Your last name, first name, Image number, Image title, size, medium, year. Example: Picasso, Pablo, Image 1- Guernica, 11’ x 25’, Oil on Canvas, 1937.



A final design is not required at this stage, however, artists are encouraged to send draft proposal sketches as an additional image.

References, two (2) professional references, including name, affiliated organization, email address, phone number, and relationship to reference.

Itemized project budget including installation budget

All applications must be submitted to smkatsia@Sentara.com by October 10