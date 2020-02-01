Sens. Warner, Kaine, Scott and Luria push for funds to reduce coastal storm surge in Norfolk

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine along with U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott and Elaine Luria sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requesting funding for the Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

The $5.4 million will be used to complete the preliminary engineering and design phase of the project.

The first phase of the project was authorized under the 2018 Water Resources Development Act, which was supported by Warner and Kaine to develop mitigation solutions to reduce water surge risk in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project outlines a series of structural and non-structural barriers to reduce the risk of water surges in the following structures:

The Hague / Downtown Storm Surge Barrier : A 600 linear foot storm surge barrier with a pump and power station. The surge barrier would tie into 27,236 linear feet of constructed floodwall and 2,582 linear feet of earthen levee. Three pump stations also would be constructed and operated for interior drainage.

: A 600 linear foot storm surge barrier with a pump and power station. The surge barrier would tie into 27,236 linear feet of constructed floodwall and 2,582 linear feet of earthen levee. Three pump stations also would be constructed and operated for interior drainage. Pretty Lake Storm Surge Barrier : A 114 linear foot storm surge barrier with a pump and power station. The feature would tie into 5,642 linear feet of floodwall.

: A 114 linear foot storm surge barrier with a pump and power station. The feature would tie into 5,642 linear feet of floodwall. Lafayette River Storm Surge Barrier : A 6,634 linear foot storm surge barrier with a power station. The feature would tie into 1,535 linear feet of constructed earthen levee. Three tide gates would be constructed and operated.

: A 6,634 linear foot storm surge barrier with a power station. The feature would tie into 1,535 linear feet of constructed earthen levee. Three tide gates would be constructed and operated. Broad Creek Storm Surge Barrier : A 1,291 linear foot storm surge barrier with four operational tide gates and a power station. The surge barrier would tie into approximately 8,787 linear feet of flood wall. One pump station also would be constructed and operated for interior drainage.

: A 1,291 linear foot storm surge barrier with four operational tide gates and a power station. The surge barrier would tie into approximately 8,787 linear feet of flood wall. One pump station also would be constructed and operated for interior drainage. Natural and Nature-Based Features (NNBF): These Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) features would include approximately 0.3 acres of oyster reef and approximately 8.9 acres of living shoreline to increase resiliency.

“The City of Norfolk, Virginia is a highly urbanized area with most of the City falling below an elevation of 15 feet. The low elevation places Norfolk at risk from flooding due to high tides, nor’easters, and hurricanes. In August 2011, Hurricane Irene caused debilitating floods in the region resulting in millions of dollars in damages and the displacement of thousands of families. This flooding, because of the concentration of globally valuable military and economic assets located in Norfolk, poses great risk to key national assets,” wrote the Congress members.

In the full letter, the members of Congress highlighted that every additional year it takes to complete Norfolk’s flood risk management project it impacts the city’s ability to better prepare for extreme weather.