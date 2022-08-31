NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Senior Wednesdays are coming back to the Virginia Zoo.



The program returns on September 7. Guests who are 62 years old and older will receive free admission to the Virginia Zoo every Wednesday in September, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Virginia Zoo has wheelchairs and scooters for rent and ample seating opportunities throughout the exhibit trails. Seniors need to provide a valid ID as proof of age. Other visitors will be charged regular admission.

The Virginia Zoo is also offering 10% off Gift Shop purchases for seniors every Wednesday in September. Seniors can enjoy a membership perk for $10 off any Zoo membership level with valid ID all year long.



Zoo memberships include free admission for a full year, discounts in the Zoo’s restaurants and Gift Shop, membership swaps, event discounts and more!