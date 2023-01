NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sen. Tim Kaine will be in Norfolk on January 17 to tour the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center and discuss servicemembers’ mental health care.

Joining Kaine in the tour and discussion will be Congressman Bobby Scott and U.S. Navy Secretary Del Toro.

In December, Kaine helped pass the National Defense Authorization Act for 2023, which helps servicemembers in Virginia’s defense community, national security and shipbuilding industry.