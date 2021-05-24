Select McDonald’s in Hampton Roads, Northeast North Carolina holding ‘drive-up’ hiring event Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — McDonald’s in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina are hosting a Drive-Up Hiring Day, offering candidates a new, convenient and safe way to apply.

The “drive-up” hiring event will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Interested candidates can drive up to select McDonald’s locations in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina and receive an interview opportunity on the spot, no prior scheduling required.

In addition to visiting McDonald’s locations on May 25 for the event, job seekers can also text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

Many McDonald’s restaurants offer flexible scheduling, making it easier for employees to manage their schedule. Employees of McDonald’s-owned and participating locally owned-and-operated restaurants can use an app or go online to view their schedule, update availability, request time away, and post shifts for replacement or swapping.