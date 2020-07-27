Second employee at USPS Norfolk processing and distribution facility tests positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A second employee at the USPS Norfolk Processing and Distribution Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by the U.S. Postal Service Tuesday afternoon stating that they believe “the risk is low” for employees who work at the facility, but officials say they will keep them apprised as new information becomes available.

Due to the the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act where specific employee medical information must be kept confidential, officials say they cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition.

Last week, USPS confirmed the first COVID-19 case at the same facility saying that they are already taking several steps to keep their employees safe.

The USPS says they also send out a daily newsletter which includes the latest information.

For those who have concerns about the cleanliness of their packages, the CDC recognizes that while it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their face, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

WAVY-TV 10 has also received calls in the last couple of days claiming mail hadn’t been delivered every day in different spots, including Norfolk and Suffolk.

USPS says their goal is to quickly address service issues that are brought to their attention and encourage customers to contact them.

The Norfolk Health Department says if an employee has concerns they should leave a complaint on the VDH website forum.

