NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A search is underway for a person possibly in the water after an abandoned canoe was found in Norfolk Thursday morning.

According to officials from U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic, a good samaritan found the canoe, with personal belongings inside, on the Eastern branch of the Elizabeth River in Norfolk.

Coast Guard Station Portsmouth is currently working with members of Norfolk Fire-Rescue, Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia Marine Resources Commission in search for a person possibly in the water.

Officials urge those with information regarding the canoe to call Coast Guard watchstanders at (757) 483-8567.

Courtesy – U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic