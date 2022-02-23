Search group scours wooded canal near Cory Bigsby’s previous home

The search for Codi Bigsby is now in its fourth week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A search group looking for missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was tipped off to a wooded canal in Norfolk, close to one of Codi’s father’s previous homes — but their efforts there turned up nothing.

WATER Team Inc. President Joe Slabinski said they received eight different tips about the area. Cory Bigsby used to live about two blocks away.

“The folks here and some others thought this would be an area worth searching,” Slabinski said.

The heavily wooded area is fenced off, but parts of the fence are significantly damaged, and other parts of the canal are easily accessible. Even though the area is near roadways, the area closest to the canal is somewhat secluded.

Theoretically, Slabinski said, a 4-year-old — or anyone — could’ve accessed the area without being noticed.

“You can get in here about 10 feet and you can’t see. Plus you’ve got the influx of tide through here. So definitely worth searching,” he said.

Even though the search turned up nothing, search crew members said it was definitely worth their time.

“It’s just one more puzzle piece. So we can say that we can put this piece of puzzle into the equation, and say he’s not here,” Slabinski said.

“So everything is an asset every day. Everything is a positive. Because even though you didn’t find him, it’s an elimination,” he said.

Water Team Inc. is not affiliated with the police. They are a volunteer group made up mostly of military veterans. They have been part of the search for Codi since he went missing.

If you would like to contribute to their efforts with a donation, you can do so here.