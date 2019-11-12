Search continues for missing Florida 5-year-old whose mother served in Navy in Norfolk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WAVY/WFLA) — The search for a missing 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville, Florida is continuing north to Alabama.

Multiple sources said they will travel westward to search in a 30-square mile grid in a rural area in Alabama, where the mother of Taylor Rose Williams, Brianna Williams, grew up.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said earlier last week that investigators are looking into all possibilities.

A military service record shows Brianna Williams also spent time in Norfolk from 2015 to 2018, where she served in the U.S. Navy. Authorities have not released any information indicating her time in Norfolk is related to the current investigation.

The investigation into Taylor’s disappearance began at 7:22 a.m. Nov. 6 at a home on Ivy Street where Brianna Williams told police she last saw her daughter in bed the night before. Hundreds of officers, along with K-9 teams and mounted units searched extensively for two days.Community members spent hours handing out flyers, knocking on doors, and combing through the neighborhood for any sign of the little girl.

At the same time, dive teams and investigators searched an apartment complex where Brianna Williams recently lived.

The sheriff said the mother stopped cooperating with police the second day of the search after detectives pointed out inconsistencies in her story. Sheriff Williams also asked for anyone who had seen Brianna Williams together with her daughter in the last six months to contact call police at 904-630-0500.

Family members in Alabama told News4Jax that Taylor’s biological father hadn’t seen his daughter in about two years.

In the first few days after an Amber Alert was issued for Taylor, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it received hundreds of tips from the community, but none so far leading to her whereabouts.

Sheriff Williams said last week than Brianna Williams is not considered a suspect in her daughter’s disappearance. Police are hoping she will cooperate with the investigation as they work to piece together what happened to Taylor.