Sea turtle comes ashore in Ocean View, Va. Aquarium responding

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Aquarium crews are responding to a sea turtle that came ashore Monday in Ocean View.
Natalie Sims, a spokeswoman for the aquarium couldn’t confirmed if it was sick or hurt, but was waiting on more details. The turtle came ashore at 25th Bay Street.
A video of the turtle before crews arrived showed it sitting in the waves and moving its head.
Check back for updates on this breaking news.
