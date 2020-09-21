Sea turtle comes ashore in Ocean View, Va. Aquarium responding

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Aquarium crews are responding to a sea turtle that came ashore Monday in Ocean View.

Natalie Sims, a spokeswoman for the aquarium couldn’t confirmed if it was sick or hurt, but was waiting on more details. The turtle came ashore at 25th Bay Street.

A video of the turtle before crews arrived showed it sitting in the waves and moving its head.

Credit: Haley Gang

Check back for updates on this breaking news.

Latest Posts: