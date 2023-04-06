NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The owners of Scotty Quixx announced Tuesday that they will not be reopening after the City of Norfolk forced them to shut down in September.

In a Facebook post from one of the owners that was shared to the bar and restaurant’s page, the owners said they have decided to take a different route when it comes to their fight against the city and that will officially not be reopening.

In the Facebook post, the owners said that they have been fighting to reopen since late September to get the bar and restaurant up and running again, but not much has come from it.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This announcement comes after the owners filed a $2 million lawsuit against the City of Norfolk in November, demanding that they allow their business to operate again.

The lawsuit accused the city of “unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious” behavior when the city council revoked Quixx’s special exception permit. They were the third business to take the city to court over revoked permits to operate late-night establishments in downtown.

The owners thanked everyone for their support over the years and that although they won’t be able to get the time or money they lost back, they cherish the memories they have made.

The owners did not say what the next steps will be, but did say “The fight isn’t over.”

This is breaking news and will be updated.