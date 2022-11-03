NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owners of Scotty Quixx as well as the bar and restaurant’s landlord is suing the City of Norfolk, demanding their business be allowed to operate again and be awarded up to $2 million in damages.

The suit, filed last week, accuses the city of “unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious” behavior when they revoked Quixx’s special exception permit back in September. The complaint states that “the City and City Council’s goal was not to remedy a possible reporting error, but instead to effectively put Scotty Quixx out of business.”

It is the third business to take the city to court over the crackdown on permits to operate late night establishments in downtown businesses. However, Scotty Quixx is the first business to seek damages.

The city alleges that Scotty Quixx is in violation of its permit as its sales reports to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) do not match up with its meal tax payments to the Commissioner of the Revenue.

Under Virginia law, a business that holds an ABC mixed-beverage license must comply with a 45% to 55% ratio. That means food and non-alcoholic beverages must make up 45% of a business’s total sales. Businesses must submit a mixed-beverage annual review, or MBAR, to ensure they’re in compliance.

The city attorney’s office said the MBAR for Scotty Quixx from October 2019 through September 2021 meet the 45% to 55% requirement, however, the city’s meals tax report from Scotty Quixx didn’t match that number and is lower.

In a 5-2 vote, City Council voted to revoke the permit that allows Scotty Quixx to sell alcohol and have entertainment.

Attorneys for the business owners argue proper city policies were not followed when it came to finding discrepancies in tax payments. They also allege false information was given to City Council members ahead of the vote.

“The City and City Council harbor a misdirected animus toward nightlife bars and restaurants in downtown Norfolk area and their clientele triggered by recent incidents that have nothing to do with Scotty Quixx,” the suit reads.

The suit asks for a judge to grant an injunction to allow Scotty Quixx to operate while the case makes its way through the legal system. The suit asks for $1 million in damages to be awarded to both the business owner and landlord for lost profits, sales and reputation.

A spokesperson for the City of Norfolk said the city wouldn’t be commenting on pending litigation.

A separate motion has been filed by the owners of Scotty Quixx, asking for all Norfolk Circuit Court judges to recuse themselves, because of Councilwoman Courtney Doyle’s marriage to Judge John Doyle.

“The circuit court judges share office space and interact frequently,” the motion reads. “Further,

it could be a public perception that all members of the Court know Councilwoman Doyle socially

as the spouse of a colleague. These facts could create a public perception that the proceedings are unfair if a Norfolk Circuit Court judge presides over a case in which the spouse of one of their colleagues plays a key role.”