Scope Arena to host 4 public ice skating sessions this winter, spring

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Scope Arena will host four themed public skating sessions this winter and spring.

Skaters of all ages and skill sets can go to the “Scope On Ice” sessions, which are scheduled for Jan. 5, Feb. 23, March 22 and April 5.

Tickets are $10 each and include entry and skate rentals. Skating aids will be available for novice skaters and soda and snacks will be available for purchase.

Here are details for the events:

Happy New Year Skate : Sunday, January 5, 2020, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Neon Skate : Sunday, February 23, 2020, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Skate : Sunday, March 22, 2020, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Spring Fling/Eggstravaganza Skate: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Note: Parking in the Scope Arena Garage and Brambleton Lot is $5.

Skate sizes and quantity is limited, so skaters should bring their own skates if they have them.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or in person at Scope Arena Box Office.