Schooner Virginia wins 2021 Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sailboat from Virginia won the recent Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race.
The 122-foot-long Schooner Virginia sailed her way to victory during a windy journey that took just under 40
hours. The crew’s final time was 39:45:18.
The race began on October 7 with 16 sailing vessels lining up near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. After 119 nautical miles in Portsmouth on October 9, the Virginia and her 22 crewmembers claimed first place in the AA class over the Pride of Baltimore II.
The Virginia has raced 10 times since the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race began 25 years ago and has broken several records.
The GCBSR nonprofit organization aimed to promote education and public awareness of the Chesapeake Bay and encourage the preservation of its natural resources.
