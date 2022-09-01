NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A scholarship fund has been established by the Hampton Road Community Fund in memory of Sierra Jenkins, a reporter from The Virginian-Pilot who was killed in the March 2022 quintuple shooting in Norfolk.

The Sierra Jenkins Scholarship Fund will provide one-time scholarships for undergraduate students who are longtime Virginia residents and are pursuing a degree in journalism, or a concentration in journalism, at a four-year Virginia college or university.

The scholarship fund is geared towards Black and African American students as well as those from historically marginalized racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Jenkins was one of three people killed in the March 2022 quintuple shooting outside of a Downtown Norfolk bar. Antoine Legrande was arrested two months later and charged with the shooting.

Those who would like to contribute to the scholarship fund can visit this link. The HRCF scholarship page will be open to applicants this December.