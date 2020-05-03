Saturday night police pursuit ends in crash; occupants fled on foot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Saturday night which resulted in a pursuit and crash with the driver and passenger fleeing on foot.

At about 9 p.m., a Dodge Charger was speeding above 100 miles per hour on I-64 near mile marker 289 in Chesapeake.

State Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Amari Quaid Doggett, lead the troopers on a “short pursuit through the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk,” according to police officials. There was also a 15-year-old girl who was the passenger in the Dodge Charger.

The Charger exited I-64 at the Granby Street exit heading towards the intersection of Willow Wood Drive where he ran through a stoplight and crashed into two vehicles. The two vehicles were an Audi Sedan and an Isuzu SUV.

The investigation revealed that Doggett attempted to drive between the two vehicles which were in their respective lanes stopped at the red light.

After the crash, Doggett and the passenger fled the scene and police officers caught them shortly after. Officials said he refused medical treatment and said they had no injuries. There is no information on if the 15-year-old was treated.

The driver of the Audi was transported to a local hospital for neck and back pain from the crash. The driver of the Isuzu was examined and refused any treatment. No other occupants were in either of the vehicles.

Doggett is being held on charges of failure to stop and endangerment, reckless driving, and driving on a revoked license. The 15-year-old was released to her parents.

Latest News