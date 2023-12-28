** The featured video is of WAVY’s coverage of the fire **

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Santa paid a special visit to families very much in need of some holiday cheer.

Nine children and eight adults were displaced after a fire tore through their Norfolk apartment building in the 1700 block of Springfield Avenue on Dec. 21.

On Saturday, Dex Auer and his friend pulled up to the Park Place neighborhood in a car that looks like a sleigh. They handed out gifts to the children of the families displaced by the apartment fire.

Images provided by Auer show that The Grinch also made an appearance, but was quickly taken away by Norfolk Police — since this event was all about spreading good cheer.

Santa spreads good cheer to families displaced by Norfolk apartment fire days before Christmas. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Dex Auer)

The event was made possible by Southern Trust Mortgage, and Atlantic Plumbing and Utilities. Lawyer Garage provided use of the sleigh.