NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– It’s that time of year again for kids to get their photos taken with Santa and one Virginia Beach woman wanted to make the experience more inclusive for children of different backgrounds.

Mickey Wright says her son wanted to get photos with a Black Santa who looked like him.

After searching, she discovered the closest one was in Richmond. That’s when her idea for the “Santa Looks Like Me” event sprung to life.

“Our area is a melting pot because of the military and because of people moving here so we have all different types of nationalities that are represented in the 757. I feel it’s important and it’s time we have the type of events that match the characters in the city,” said Wright.

Wright worked with other local sponsors to create this weekend’s event at Waterside in Norfolk.

There will be at least four different Santas from different backgrounds; Black, White, Spanish, and Asian.

“We have Christmas Festivus here and you’re going to find Santas of all different types of backgrounds all different hues and shades, bring your children, get your photos taken. I hope that the kids that come here know that when it comes to Christmas, at least here in Hampton Roads, that there will be a Santa that looks like them,” said Wright.

The event is free to attend with any toy donation which will go to children in need through the YWCA and Broadcreek’s Angel Tree.

It’s Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. inside the pop-up holiday bar, “Miracle at Waterside Drive” which is decked out in Holiday Cheer.

Wright says if children ask why there are multiple Santas’ when they come to the event, the answer is simple; Christmas Magic.

“We thought about that, like why are there so many different Santas? But when it comes to the North Pole that’s the magic of Christmas. You can look at it as can, one Santa really deliver all these presents to everybody?” Wright smiled.

If you can’t donate a toy, any monetary donation, of any amount you are able to give is accepted for children in need.

You can make reservations at Miracle outside of Saturday’s event through the end of the month. It’s the first-of-its-kind Holiday Pop Up Bar in Hampton Roads.