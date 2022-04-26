VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Local organization Samaritan House is set to unveil a mural in Norfolk Railroad District to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month.



Officials say they hope the mural will inspire and raise awareness of the issue. Samaritan House is currently teaming up with local artist Parrish Majestic, Drucker and Falk and 757Makerspace.

The unveiling of the mural is set for Thursday, April 28, from 5-7 p.m. at 757Makerspace Dream Factory, located at 237 W. 24th Street, Norfolk, VA 23517.

Parrish Majestic has painted several murals in the ViBe District in Virginia Beach and the Neon District in Norfolk. Parrish’s vision for the mural incorporates the sun and waves found in coastal Virginia and includes flowers that reflect the mission of Samaritan House and also have meaning to those we serve.