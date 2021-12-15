Salvation Army in ‘desperate need’ of volunteers

A grocery shopper readies a bill to drop in the red collection kettle as Salvation Army bell ringer Michael Cronin, right, looks on, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Linden, Wash. Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, nonprofits across the country are being suffocated by the effects of the pandemic. Organizations face soaring costs and demands for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at the Salvation Army Command in Hampton Roads say they are “in desperate need” of volunteers at the Christmas Depot.

The Christmas Depot is located at the former Sears building at Military Circle Mall, at 880 North Military Highway.

Salvation Army officials ask volunteers to arrive on Dec. 16 and 17 for a full or partial shift.

Morning shift is between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.; afternoon shift runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army aims to provide Christmas gifts to thousands of local families facing economic hardships.

Those seeking to go above and beyond to help their community can also donate to the Red Kettle Challenge. Support the Salvation Army’s goal by donating to team WAVY-TV 10.