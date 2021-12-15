Salvation Army in ‘desperate need’ of volunteers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at the Salvation Army Command in Hampton Roads say they are “in desperate need” of volunteers at the Christmas Depot.
The Christmas Depot is located at the former Sears building at Military Circle Mall, at 880 North Military Highway.
Salvation Army officials ask volunteers to arrive on Dec. 16 and 17 for a full or partial shift.
Morning shift is between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.; afternoon shift runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Salvation Army aims to provide Christmas gifts to thousands of local families facing economic hardships.
The Salvation Army aims to provide Christmas gifts to thousands of local families facing economic hardships.
