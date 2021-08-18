Salvation Army hosting drive-thru backpack distribution ahead of new school year

Some small backpacks are more compact than others, so check the size before you buy to make sure it will fit everything you need it to.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command (HRAC) is set to host the annual Write Stuff Backpack Distribution over the course of two days in August.

The drive-thru event is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Salvation Army Kroc Center on Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk.

Event organizers say families currently living in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake are invited to attend. However, those families living in Portsmouth and Chesapeake residing in zip codes 23321/23323 are asked to contact The Portsmouth Salvation Army Corps office at 757-393-2519.

The following items are required to apply:

Unexpired government-issued I.D. for parent/guardian.

Proof of address – If your ID does not show your correct address, please bring a lease, mortgage statement, or recent bill in your name to verify your home address.

Child(s) birth certificate – Required to verify all child(s) age. If you are not the parent of the child, please bring additional documentation listing you as their legal guardian.

Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicle the entire duration they are at the event. Masks are not required but are encouraged.

Those interested in sponsoring a student or donating are encouraged to visit HRAC’s website.