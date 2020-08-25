Salvation Army gearing up for annual Write Stuff Backpack Distribution

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Staff at multiple Salvation Army locations in Hampton Roads are gearing up for the 2020 Write Stuff Backpack Distribution.

The event will take place on Friday, August 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Salvation Army Kroc Center located at 1401 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk 23504.

The annual Write Stuff Backpack Distribution is a part of The Salvation Army’s commitment to serving children and families in need in Hampton Roads.

Backpacks with school supplies will be given to student in grades K-12, currently living in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, whose households are suffering from financial hardship.

Officials urge households in Portsmouth and Chesapeake living in zip codes 23321/23323 to contact Salvation Army’s Portsmouth office at 757-393-2519.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, distribution will take place drive-thru style. Residents asked to wear a mask and stay in their vehicle for the duration of their visit. Documents will be viewed by holding them up to the window. Officials will make reasonable accommodations for those on foot wearing a mask.

You will need these items to apply:

Unexpired government-issued ID for parent/guardian.

Proof of address – If your ID does not show your correct address, please bring a lease, mortgage statement or recent bill in your name to verify your home address.

Child(s) birth certificate – Required to verify all child(s) age. If you are not the parent of the child, please bring additional documentation listing you as their legal guardian.

