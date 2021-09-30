Salvation Army announces Christmas Assistance Program; registration open until Oct. 8

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command is looking for eligible families who are in need ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

The program is meant to help those households with children ages birth through 12 years old who are facing economic hardships or a household crisis.

Program officials say applicants who reside in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake (zip codes 23320, 23322, 23324, 23325) must apply with the Angel Tree Code – HRAC21. While those residing in Portsmouth and Chesapeake (zip codes 23321 and 23323) need to apply with the Angel Tree Code – PORTS21.

Applicants will need the following items to apply:

A working E-mail address.

Computer/Smart Phone with Camera – Applicants will be required to upload pictures of the documents below:

Picture ID – Government picture ID for parent/guardian applying

Proof of Address – If the ID above shows the wrong address, you will need to provide an additional document showing accurate address information. We will accept either a utility bill or lease/mortgage documents that include both your name and your current address.

Child ID/Birth Date (ages 0-12 only) – Birth Certificates are preferred; however, we will accept other government documentation so long as it includes the child’s name, date of birth, and parent information.

Custody Papers – If you are not the biological parent of the child you’re applying for, you must also prove legal guardianship.

Registration will be open until October 8.

For more information, visit The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command’s website.