Salvage firm asks Norfolk judge for permission to recover Titanic’s telegraph machine

1  of  186
Closings & Delays
A Child’s Day Learning Center Accomack County Public Schools Albemarle School Angelos Bible College Antioch Christian Center Daycare & Academy Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bon Secours Care-A-Van Brilliant Stars Preschool Broadwater Academy Busch LLC and Busch Mfg LLC Calvary Adventist School Camden County Public Schools Cape Charles Christian School Cathedral of Faith Christian School Catholic High School Center for Apprenticeship and Adult Training Central Christian Academy Chesapeake Circuit Court Chesapeake General District Court Chesapeake JDR Court Chesapeake Public Schools Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Chowan University Christ the King School City of Chesapeake City of Franklin City of Newport News College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Colonial Behavioral Health Colonial Day School Colonial National Historical Park Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Dare County Public Schools DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center Denbigh Baptist Christian School Denbigh Christian Academy Dominion Enterprises Eagles Nest Learning Center Economic Improvement Council, Inc Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton Faith Outreach Education Center Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia Franklin City Public Schools Gates County Offices Gates County Public Schools Gates County Transportation System Gateway Christian Academy Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Gloucester County Public Schools Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Great Hope Baptist School Greenbrier Christian Academy Greenwood Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Grove Church Growing Station Hampton Christian Schools Hampton Public Schools Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Hiller Systems Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy HRCAP Head Start/Early Head Start ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Isle of Wight Academy Isle of Wight Circuit Court Isle of Wight County Isle of Wight County Public Schools Isle of Wight General District Court Isle of Wight JDR Court Ivy League Academy Jarvisburg Christian Academy Just Beginning Child Care Lifetouch Production Plant Lil Folks Learning Center Main Industries MANCON Marriner Christian Academy Mathews County Public Schools Meals on Wheels (Chesapeake) Montessori Academy of Virginia Nansemond-Suffolk Academy New Horizons Regional Education Centers Newport News Public Schools NEX Little Creek Norfolk Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office Norfolk City Offices Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Oaktree Academy Old Dominion University OVM Financial Inc. Park Place School Paul D. Camp Community College Perquimans County Public Schools Plan Bee Academy Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Providence Classical School READY Academy Christian School Resurrection Lutheran School Rivermont School Tidewater Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Patrick Catholic School Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia Sentara College of Health Sciences Shore Christian Academy Smiles & Giggles Daycare and Learning Center Southampton Academy Southampton County General District/Juvenile Courts Southampton County Public Schools St. Gregory the Great School St. Mark Christian Academy St. Mary Star of the Sea St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Stonebridge School Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Circuit Court Suffolk City Offices Suffolk General District Court Suffolk JDR Court Suffolk Meals On Wheels, Inc Suffolk Public Schools Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Summit Christian Academy Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Sweethaven Christian Academy Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool Talbot Park Baptist Church - Preschool The Group For Women The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Physicians for Women Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Federal Court, Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk Unique Little Hands Unqiue Little Hands II VA Institute of Marine Sciences Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Friends School Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Virginia Oncology Associates Walsingham Academy Schools Warwick River Christian School Western Tidewater Community Services Board William and Mary WMBG-JCC Public Schools York County General District Court York County Public Schools York County-Poquoson Circuit Court York-Poquoson JDR District Court

Salvage firm asks Norfolk judge for permission to recover Titanic’s telegraph machine

Norfolk

by: BEN FINLEY Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage. The salvage firm that has plucked artifacts from the sunken Titanic cruise ship over the decades is seeking a judge’s permission to rescue more items from the rapidly deteriorating wreck. (AP Photo/File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The salvage firm that has plucked silverware, china and gold coins from the wreckage of the Titanic now wants to recover the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Machine that transmitted the doomed ship’s increasingly frantic distress calls.

Lawyers for the company, R.M.S. Titanic, Inc., called witnesses before a federal judge on Thursday to explain why the company should be allowed to possibly cut into the rapidly deteriorating ship to recover the device before it’s irretrievable.

“It’s one of those iconic artifacts, like the signal flares (that the sinking ship launched),” testified David Gallo, an oceanographer who retired from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and is now a paid consultant for the firm.

Gallo, who testified in federal court in Norfolk, Virginia, said that salvaging the device would not be “grave robbery” but a way to connect people to the ship’s legacy and honor its passengers.

U. S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith, the maritime jurist who presides over Titanic salvage matters, said it was too early for her to make any decisions on the proposal. She said she needed more details and proposed scheduling another hearing sometime in the future.

The Titanic was traveling from England to New York when it struck an iceberg at 11:40 p.m. on April 14, 1912. The large and luxurious ocean liner sent out distress signals using the relatively new Marconi wireless radio system.

The messages in Morse code were picked up by other ships and onshore receiving stations. They included: “We require immediate assistance” … “Have struck iceberg and sinking” … “We are putting women off in boats.”

The ship sank in less than three hours, with the loss of all but 700 of the 2,208 passengers and crew.

An international team led by oceanographer Robert Ballard located the wreckage in 1985 on the North Atlantic seabed, about 400 miles (645 kilometers) off Newfoundland, Canada.

RMS Titanic Inc., oversees a collection of thousands of items recovered from the site over the years as the court-recognized salvor, or steward of the artifacts.

The company has argued that time is running out to retrieve the telegraph machine. It has been referred to as “the voice” of the Titanic, which also delivered the ship’s last words.

The device is located in a room on the ship’s deck. A gymnasium on the other side of the grand staircase has already collapsed. The roof above the telegraph machine has begun to perforate.

“I’m not sure if we go in 2020 that the roof won’t be collapsed on everything,” testified Paul Henry Nargeolet, director of the company’s underwater research program.

The company is already facing resistance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which represents the public’s interest in the wreck site.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Virginia represents NOAA. Its attorneys argued in court documents that the proposed retrieval runs contrary to prior court orders that prohibit the firm from cutting holes or taking items from the wreck.

The items that the firm has salvaged came from a debris field outside the ship.

“It seems clear that this is not simply a ‘one-off’ proposal for the Marconi Wireless Telegraph, but a placeholder for future requests to take similar actions in order to recover other artifacts from inside the wreck,” federal attorney Kent P. Porter wrote.

Porter also wrote that the court must consider international agreements involving the wreck as well as archaelogical standards to determine whether the retrieval is justified. He cited the United Kingdom-based Joint Nautical Archaeology Policy Committee, which said the company has failed to adequately justify its proposal.

Karen Kamuda, president of the Massachusetts-based Titanic Historical Society, Inc., told The Associated Press in an email that the society “has been against disturbing the wreck since 1985 because it is a gravesite.”

“As usual, its all about money,” she wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories