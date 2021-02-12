Sailor assigned to Norfolk ship dies of COVID-19-related complications

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Officials say a U.S. Navy sailor assigned to USS Wasp (LHD 1) died as a result of COVID-19-related complications.

The sailor was admitted to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital on Jan. 17 and was transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Jan. 29.

“We offer our condolences and join the sailor’s family, friends, and shipmates in mourning the loss of this sailor. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” officials said in a statement released Friday.

The name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

