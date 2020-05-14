‘Safe at Sentara’ weekly live broadcast series on Facebook to keep community updated

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare announced on Thursday that the facility will hold a weekly live social media broadcast called “Safe at Sentara” to keep the community updated and feeling safe when receiving care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Safe at Sentara series begins Friday, May 15 at 12:15 p.m. via the Sentara Healthcare Facebook page. This week features a safety Q&A with Dr. Jordan Asher, Chief Physician Executive.

The next episode streams Monday, May 18 at 7:30 a.m. and will cover a live look at the safety practices in the Sentara Medical Group facilities.

“While Sentara is making strides against COVID-19 every day, it’s critically important to Sentara that our community feels safe and confident when seeking healthcare services at one of our care sites,” said healthcare officials.

“Our facilities are open and ready to care for our patients. Sentara is taking all necessary precautions to keep our facilities safe and clean. All employees, patients and visitors are also masked for your protection.”

During the broadcasts, viewers will hear from Sentara experts on a variety of health and safety topics that provide important information on when to seek care, and what to expect when you visit a Sentara facility.

Latest News